Subaru

Subaru Recalls Nearly 4,500 Ascents for Improperly Mounted Tires

Don't go ascending anything in your Ascent until your car is fixed.

By
Steve DaSilva
Image for article titled Subaru Recalls Nearly 4,500 Ascents for Improperly Mounted Tires
Photo: Subaru

Unless you’re buying something purpose-built, for track-day prowess or all-terrain grip, you likely don’t think much about your tires. As long as they hold air, separate your wheels from the road, and don’t cost too much, they’re likely fine until they pop. Unfortunately, it seems the factory-installed tires on some Subaru Ascent crossovers may be doing that sooner rather than later.

In case you missed it:

Subaru is recalling 4,409 Ascents, specifically those with 20-inch wheels manufactured between December 1, 2022 and January 5, 2023. The issue, it seems, doesn’t stem from any design or part flaw with the cars instead, a singular machine at Subaru’s factory is to blame.

One of Subaru’s tire mounting machines apparently had a slightly misaligned arm, which could have “caused excessive stress” on some tires, according to the recall report. That stress, in some cases, damaged the tires, leading them to be much more fragile when in use.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration actually displays one such complaint, a brand-new Ascent whose tire had debeaded while traveling on the highway. The vehicle in that complaint, a 2023 model with 20-inch wheels, appears to fit the pattern of this new recall.

Ascent owners who are unsure about their vehicle’s build date can run the VIN through the NHTSA recall website to check if their vehicle is affected. If so, maybe don’t take your Subie out on that camping trip just yet—let the dealer fix your precarious tires first.