2005 Subaru Legacy GT Wagon - $18,500

NADA value: $6,250 in stock form



I’ll admit, I have a soft spot for the fourth-generation Legacy. I actually owned one myself, an ‘05 wagon with the turbo and stick shift just like this one. Unlike mine, however, this Legacy GT has been heavily worked over — the engine, transmission, brakes, suspension, interior, and exterior have all been modified, mostly with Japanese-market parts. It’s the Subaru Legacy of Theseus.

For a Subie geek like me, this build absolutely rules. Its thread on the LegacyGT forums shows incredible attention to detail, but it also shows a fatal flaw — by the time the original builder sold the car, the engine still didn’t run right. A Japanese engine in an American-delivered chassis, mashed together with European interior parts and a custom wiring harness to put them all together, is a recipe for weird gremlins that can never fully be sorted out. Does that sound like a project worth dropping eighteen grand on?