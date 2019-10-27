Subaru Is Recalling Over 200,000 Imprezas And Crosstreks That Might Require Engine Replacements

Subaru is recalling 228,500 2017-2019 Imprezas and Crosstreks for faulty PCV valves, an issue that could require total engine replacements. Owners of affected vehicles will have to take their vehicles to the dealer, where CarComplaints reports that they’ll be inspected to see if the engine needs to be swapped.

If left unattended, the faulty PCV valves may allow oil to enter the combustion chamber and burn up. Eventually, bits of the valves themselves may enter the combustion chamber and cause engine failure.

Subaru says that 251 2017 Imprezas will definitely have their engines replaced, while the rest need to be inspected to determine if the engine needs to be swapped. No matter what, they’re all getting their PCV valves inspected and, if necessary, replaced with a more durable design.

As per usual, the manufacturer will reach out to you directly if your car is affected. You can also enter your VIN on NHTSA’s site, which should tell you immediately if you need to have the work done.

You’ll also find out if you need to come in for a separate recall announced this week, which covers over 500,000 Imprezas and Crosstreks. That one involves the car keeping its ignition coils powered up even when the car is off, which could cause the car to stall if the fuses blow. Overall, not a good week for a company trying to step up its quality.

