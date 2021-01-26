Subaru Impreza WRX STi, Moto Guzzi V7, Chevrolet Viking: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online

Found For Sale

Mercedes Streeter
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

Another week means another entry into the sweet cars found online that I wish I could drive. I like finding cheap used cars that can either be daily driven right away or daily driven after minor work. Over the past couple of years, I’ve turned it into a bit of a skill.

I search as much of Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist as I can for interesting vehicles that don’t cost a lot of money. They may be hilariously unreliable, unique, tuned or maybe something that stops me in my tracks. While I am based in the Midwest, I also see what I can find across the country. Sadly, prices for a few models are trending higher so it’s getting really hard to find absurdly cheap cars, but I’m trying anyway.

Here are nine vehicles I’ve found that I’d drive or that I judge to be solidly Jalop in one way or another.

1976 MG Midget

Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

The MG Midget offers the kind of old-school British roadster experience that’s hard to duplicate today. (Miata comes close, though.). It’s not often I find clean examples that don’t cost serious dollars.

This one has many original parts, including its engine. Other parts, like the seats, have been replaced and look absolutely great. It also has clean floorboards and new carpets. It’s a classic car you can drive now for not much money. I’d totally own one if I had the space.

It’s $3,800 on Facebook Marketplace in Vine Grove, Kentucky.

1996 Suzuki Alto Works RS/Z

Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

Importing a car from Japan is an involved and lengthy process. It can be made easier by importing one like this from Canada. It’s a Suzuki Alto Works RS/Z. If you’ve played Gran Turismo, this car is likely familiar to you. This stylish car sports the top-of-the-line K6A turbocharged engine making a manic 63 horsepower, all transmitted through an all-wheel-drive system.

This example isn’t perfect. It has some surface rust that needs to be taken care of to make it show-ready. However, its negotiable $6,000 CAD price translates to about $4,700 USD. Importing a better example from Japan would likely cost more. Hop into this Suzuki for $6,000 CAD from Facebook Marketplace in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

1998 Jaguar XK8 Convertible

Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

The Jaguar XK8 convertible offered the power of a V8 in a sleek grand tourer body with a folding top. It’s a car that still can command a high asking price, even two decades later. This one is one of the cheapest XK8s in the country that can move under its own power and doesn’t have transparent rocker panels. It’s noted as being in good condition, save for some clearcoat peeling.

Bring home this cat for $4,500 on Facebook Marketplace in Wattsburg, Pennsylvania.

Auto Moto XY150ZK

Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

The Auto Moto XY150ZK was one of the many cheap Chinese scooters you could buy during the Great Recession. This trike bridged the gap between scooter and car with its partly enclosed cabin and three wheels.

The Auto Moto was more advanced than other Chinese scooters of the time. It featured a cabin that leaned in turns like a motorcycle while the engine and rear wheels stayed planted. It was powered by a 150cc GY6 engine mated to a CVT and a limited-slip differential. This little thing also featured a radio capable of pumping out MP3s, and it even had ABS.

New Auto Motos may be hen’s teeth but a seller on Facebook Marketplace in Burnsville, Minnesota, has this trio for $4,500 each or $10,000 for the lot. These appear to be appreciating in value for some reason, with only broken ones coming up for truly cheap prices.

1958 Chevrolet Viking 60

Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

The Viking was Chevy’s middleweight commercial truck offering at one point. It was a versatile series that came in configurations from semi-tractor to dump truck. This particular dump truck spent its life on a farm from new. It’s powered by a 261 cubic inch straight-six Jobmaster engine, and everything works! Check out this rad brochure from GM’s Heritage Center.

It’s listed for $5,450 on Facebook Marketplace in McLoud, Oklahoma.

H/T - John!

2014 Moto Guzzi V7 Special

Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

Here’s a sporty motorcycle with Italian flair that doesn’t wear a Ducati badge. This stylish bike has drop-dead gorgeous cafe racer looks and that trademark Moto Guzzi V-twin with its cylinders poking out of the sides. If I weren’t deep in a car importation adventure I’d buy it in a heartbeat.

It’s $3,600 on Facebook Marketplace in Strongsville, Ohio.

2004 Subaru Impreza WRX STi

Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

For this week’s enthusiast car, I tried to do the almost impossible and find one of the hot street legal rally cars: a running and driving Subaru WRX STi for $10,000 or less. It was harder than I expected, as simply having a clean title grants a WRX STi a price above $10,000. This one isn’t perfect, and it rocks high mileage, but it’s one of the cheapest running WRX STis in the country.

STis of this price will almost certainly have a long list of mods and this car is no exception. Thankfully, these mods are pretty minor and the car should drive pretty close to stock. It’s $10,000 on Facebook Marketplace in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

2009 Ford Flex

Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

The Ford Flex was one of those crossovers that was just a little different from the others. It looked pretty cool and even offered three rows of seating to boot. The Flex was for the kind of buyer who adores a boxy wagon shape.

This one has some wear, but it’s also really cheap. I tried looking for some of these in California for our West Coast readers, and I simply couldn’t find one under $5,000. This one is $2,850 in Kansas City, Missouri, on Facebook Marketplace.

2000 Toyota Land Cruiser

Photo: Craigslist (Other)

For the last one on the list we have a vehicle that can go almost anywhere. The Toyota Land Cruiser is famous for its excellent off-roading abilities and being extremely tough. These are so famous they tend to carry their own “tax. So I decided to find one in California that won’t necessarily break the bank.

Here is one that has lived a long life and appears to have much more life left in it. It’s $7,900 on Craigslist in Sherman Oaks, California.

That’s it for this week! Have you purchased a car based from one of these posts? If so, I want to know!

Since this series began, I’ve watched how the pandemic has been changing nationwide car prices. Vehicles that were an easy $1,000 before are becoming $2,000 or even $3,000 cars.

It’s becoming harder to find what I’d say are insane deals without getting behind the wheel of something that’s one harsh pothole away from the scrapyard. Some gems are still out there, but they end up selling before I can even finish writing these.

Know of a weird car for sale on Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist? Drop it down in the comments or in my email! If the car’s still for sale, I may feature it on a future entry.

