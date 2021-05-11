Structural Crack Closes Mississippi River Interstate Bridge Indefinitely

Image : Wikimedia Commons

The Hernando de Soto Bridge is a through arch bridge connecting West Memphis, Arkansa to Memphis, Tennessee across the Mississippi river on I-40. The 9,432 foot long bridge is, as you can imagine, one of the busier bridges in the region. Over 37,000 cars, trucks, and tractor trailers cross the bridge every day, but that’s been put to a halt. On Tuesday an Arkansas Department of Transportation inspection of the bridge uncovered a structural crack in the bridge around 2 p.m., and all lanes of the bridge were subsequently closed.

According to the Memphis Commercial Appeal, the public information officer for ADOT confirmed the existence of the crack, and claimed the stoppage could last “as little as an hour or as long as a week” with no defined re-opening procedure. He was also not able to provide an idea of how often such structural cracks are discovered on major interstate bridges.

A cursory check of idrivearkansas.com shows that I-40 is indeed closed, and the reroute recommended on I-55 is severely backed up due to the massive influx of traffic. I imagine things will get significantly worse as morning and afternoon commutes continue to get backed up.

The bridge itself is 47 years old, though it is still known as ‘the new bridge’ to Memphians, because it was built more recently than the cantilevered Memphis-Arkansas Memorial Bridge, which carries I-55 across the Mississippi. The MIMB was installed way back in 1916.



My heart goes out to all the people still stuck in traffic dealing with our nation’s crumbling garbage infrastructure. Long-haul truckers still wide awake, guard their pathways, for Jesus’ sake. I really do hope this bridge is fixed in quick order and nobody has to deal with long term re-routes and shutdowns on one of America’s busiest routes. I-40 connects all the way f rom Barstow, California to Wilmington, North Carolina!

