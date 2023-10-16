Obsessed With The Culture Of Cars
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Toyota

Stodgy, ICE-Focused Toyota Teases Sports Car That Is Neither Of Those Things

Supra-meets-LFA styling and all electric power. I'll take mine in orange

By
Steve DaSilva
Comments (3)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Stodgy, ICE-Focused Toyota Teases Sports Car That Is Neither Of Those Things
Photo: Toyota

Toyota has not exactly been paving the way when it comes to EVs. The company has prioritized hybrids, pushed fully electric vehicles to the back burner, and only released one mediocre EV thus far. Sure, it has that fancy new buttplug tech now, but the company is still deeply behind in the EV race — and what better way to catch up in a race than with a sleek, sporty coupe?

Watch
The 2024 Acura Integra Type S Transmission Will Make A Believer Out Of You
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
No One Wants To Bike To Work And Its Easy To See Why
Wednesday 3:32PM
2024 Acura Integra Type S | Jalopnik Reviews
Wednesday 3:20PM

For the Japan Mobility Show, Toyota is rolling out two new FT concepts — FT being the same line that begat the Supra and 86. One appears to be a crossover coupe, because every company needs a product lineup that includes a minimum of sixteen crossover coupes, but the other is a genuine, honest-to-god sports coupe: The FT-Se.

Advertisement
Image for article titled Stodgy, ICE-Focused Toyota Teases Sports Car That Is Neither Of Those Things
Photo: Toyota
Advertisement

The car, as a whole, looks fantastic. We can all hope and pray that its yoke never sees the light of day, but the exterior styling should go into production as unchanged as possible — it looks futuristic as hell, and plays directly to the part of my brain that wants nothing more than to be a cyber ninja.

Advertisement

Interestingly, Toyota isn’t the only company bringing an electric sports car to the Japan Mobility Show. Subaru, Toyota’s current EV partner, is introducing its “Subaru Sport Mobility Concept” — that timing seems unlikely to be a coincidence. Yet, looking at the shrouded teaser photos of both cars, the two don’t actually seem particularly similar in appearance.

Yes, this is actually the highest-quality photo I could get my hands on.
Yes, this is actually the highest-quality photo I could get my hands on.
Photo: Subaru
Advertisement

It’s possible it’s all smoke and mirrors, lighting and camera tricks, and the two cars will turn out to be Toyobaru identical. Until their full reveals, though, we won’t know for sure — for now, they appear genuinely different in shape and structure.