Stellantis Solves Jeep Wrangler 4xe's Charging Problems With Trailhead Charging Stations

Photo : Jeep

When the Jeep Wrangler 4xe received its Environmental Protection Agency evaluation, its all-electric range turned out to be a little disappointing. Advertised as having a 25-mile all-electric range, it only boasted 21. While that’s okay for a Jeep, it’s still not ideal for a plug-in hybrid. So, Stellantis has a solution: trailhead charging stations.

The network will be called the 4xe Charging Network, and it has been developed in partnership with Electrify America. Basically, it means that there will be Jeep- branded charging stations at or near Jeep Badge of Honor off-road trails. Those trails are ones that Jeep has designated as some of the best in the country, and off-roaders can use an app to check in at tracks and earn points for completing them. Those points accumulate toward badges that let you flex your off-roading skills on others.

Stellantis is starting off with three charging stations this spring: one in Moab, Utah, one in Big Bear, California, and one at the Rubicon Trail in Pollock Pines, California. The company claims there will be more charging stations coming this year, but there are not yet any details on specifics.

The network consists of Level 2 chargers that will be either solar powered or directly connected to the electrical grid. Unfortunately, these chargers are super slow, and that means it can take about two hours to charge the Wrangler 4xe’s battery pack. Yeah. You’re going to have to spend two hours charging to tackle 21 miles.

It’s not ideal, but Jeep is hoping to entice owners with free charging that can be initiated and monitored via an app.