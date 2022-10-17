Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares had a lot to say at this year’s Paris Motor Show, including calling on the EU to get rid of the now-delayed EU7 emissions regulations. But as Autocar reports, it’s not because he wants to sell a bunch of Hellcats and TRXs in Europe. Whether he’s right or wrong, his position is more nuanced than simply wanting to keep selling gas-powered cars.

Tavares reportedly believes the delays in implementing the new regulations could mean they won’t go into effect until 2028, several years after new gas car sales are banned in Norway and the Netherlands. By 2030, expect several other places to implement their own bans, including Paris, the UK, and possibly Germany. His argument is that instead of adding costly new regulations to gas cars, Europe should allow automakers to invest their resources into electric vehicles, saying:

From an industry perspective, we don’t need EU7, as it will be drawing resources we should be spending on electrification. Spending money developing more one step for internal combustion for a 2028 enforcement... it doesn’t make sense. Why use scarce resources for something for a short period of time? The industry doesn’t need it, and it’s counterproductive. It has been postponed many times already, as we’re reaching the limits. You reach physical limits. You shouldn’t try to go beyond them. You wouldn’t dare do it in this world, as you would risk compliance. You have to be compliant everywhere, and that pushes you beyond physics. “When you move beyond physics, scrap it. It’s counterproductive. It doesn’t make sense, that’s why it’s being postponed. We’re ready for electric.

It’s not clear how accurate his belief that the new emissions regulations won’t go into effect until 2028 is. Nor do we know exactly how many countries will ban the sale of new gas cars in 2030. But if delays do push enforcement back until 2028, and if enough countries decide on a 2030 ban, his argument does generally make sense.

At the same time, it’s hard to see scrapping tougher environmental regulations as a good thing. Especially considering how long new gas-powered cars will likely stay on the road.