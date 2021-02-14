Spotter Guide: All The Paint Schemes For The 2021 Daytona 500

Happy Valentine’s Day. Hopefully you’re knee deep in pedals, getting ready to pop your second bottle of champagne and flip on the Daytona 500. The first big NASCAR event of the year will feature new faces, and some older faces in new cars. To help you keep it all straight, we grabbed a rendering of every car’s livery and posted them here because that’s how we show our love.
2 / 28
#00 StarCom Racing
#00 StarCom Racing
Driver: Quin Houff
3 / 28
#1 Chip Ganassi Racing
#1 Chip Ganassi Racing
Driver: Kurt Busch
4 / 28
#3 Richard Childress Racing
#3 Richard Childress Racing
Driver: Austin Dillon
5 / 28
#4 Stewart-Haas Racing
#4 Stewart-Haas Racing
Driver: Kevin Harvick
6 / 28
#5 Hendrick Motorsports
#5 Hendrick Motorsports
Driver: Kyle Larson
7 / 28
Roush Fenway Racing
Roush Fenway Racing
Driver: Ryan Newman
8 / 28
Spire Motorsports
Spire Motorsports
Driver: Corey LaJoie
9 / 28
Richard Childress Racing
Richard Childress Racing
Driver: Tyler Reddick
10 / 28
Hendrick Motorsports
Hendrick Motorsports
Driver: Chase Elliott
11 / 28
Stewart-Haas Racing
Stewart-Haas Racing
Driver: Aric Almirola
12 / 28
Joe Gibbs Racing
Joe Gibbs Racing
Driver: Denny Hamlin
13 / 28
Stewart-Haas Racing
Stewart-Haas Racing
Driver: Chase Briscoe
14 / 28
Roush Fenway Racing
Roush Fenway Racing
Driver: Chris Buescher
15 / 28
Joe Gibbs Racing
Joe Gibbs Racing
Driver: Kyle Busch
16 / 28
Joe Gibbs Racing
Joe Gibbs Racing
Driver: Martin Truex Jr
17 / 28
Joe Gibbs Racing
Joe Gibbs Racing
Driver: Christopher Bell
18 / 28
23XI Racing
23XI Racing
Driver: Bubba Wallace
19 / 28
Hendrick Motorsports
Hendrick Motorsports
Driver: William Byron
20 / 28
JTG Daugherty Racing
JTG Daugherty Racing
Driver: Ryan Preece
21 / 28
Stewart-Haas Racing
Stewart-Haas Racing
Driver: Cole Custer
22 / 28
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chip Ganassi Racing
Driver: Ross Chastain
23 / 28
Richard Petty Motorsports
Richard Petty Motorsports
Driver: Erik Jones
24 / 28
JTG Daugherty Racing
JTG Daugherty Racing
Driver: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
25 / 28
Hendrick Motorsports
Hendrick Motorsports
Driver: Alex Bowman
26 / 28
Rick Ware Racing
Rick Ware Racing
Driver: Josh Bilicki
27 / 28
Spire Motorsports
Spire Motorsports
Driver: Jamie McMurray
28 / 28
