Spotter Guide: All The Paint Schemes For The 2021 Daytona 500

Images

lhodge
Lawrence Hodge
Photo: Daylon Barr Photography
Photo: Daylon Barr Photography

Happy Valentine’s Day. Hopefully you’re knee deep in pedals, getting ready to pop your second bottle of champagne and flip on the Daytona 500. The first big NASCAR event of the year will feature new faces, and some older faces in new cars. To help you keep it all straight, we grabbed a rendering of every car’s livery and posted them here because that’s how we show our love.

2 / 28

#00 StarCom Racing

#00 StarCom Racing

Illustration for article titled Spotter Guide: All The Paint Schemes For The 2021 Daytona 500
Image: NASCAR

Driver: Quin Houff

3 / 28

#1 Chip Ganassi Racing

#1 Chip Ganassi Racing

Illustration for article titled Spotter Guide: All The Paint Schemes For The 2021 Daytona 500
Image: NASCAR

Driver: Kurt Busch

4 / 28

#3 Richard Childress Racing

#3 Richard Childress Racing

Illustration for article titled Spotter Guide: All The Paint Schemes For The 2021 Daytona 500
Image: NASCAR

Driver: Austin Dillon

5 / 28

#4 Stewart-Haas Racing

#4 Stewart-Haas Racing

Illustration for article titled Spotter Guide: All The Paint Schemes For The 2021 Daytona 500
Image: NASCAR

Driver: Kevin Harvick

6 / 28

#5 Hendrick Motorsports

#5 Hendrick Motorsports

Illustration for article titled Spotter Guide: All The Paint Schemes For The 2021 Daytona 500
Image: NASCAR

Driver: Kyle Larson

7 / 28

Roush Fenway Racing

Roush Fenway Racing

Illustration for article titled Spotter Guide: All The Paint Schemes For The 2021 Daytona 500
Image: NASCAR

Driver: Ryan Newman

8 / 28

Spire Motorsports

Spire Motorsports

Illustration for article titled Spotter Guide: All The Paint Schemes For The 2021 Daytona 500
Image: NASCAR

Driver: Corey LaJoie

9 / 28

Richard Childress Racing

Richard Childress Racing

Illustration for article titled Spotter Guide: All The Paint Schemes For The 2021 Daytona 500
Image: NASCAR

Driver: Tyler Reddick

10 / 28

Hendrick Motorsports

Hendrick Motorsports

Illustration for article titled Spotter Guide: All The Paint Schemes For The 2021 Daytona 500
Image: NASCAR

Driver: Chase Elliott

11 / 28

Stewart-Haas Racing

Stewart-Haas Racing

Illustration for article titled Spotter Guide: All The Paint Schemes For The 2021 Daytona 500
Image: NASCAR

Driver: Aric Almirola

12 / 28

Joe Gibbs Racing

Joe Gibbs Racing

Illustration for article titled Spotter Guide: All The Paint Schemes For The 2021 Daytona 500
Image: NASCAR

Driver: Denny Hamlin

13 / 28

Stewart-Haas Racing

Stewart-Haas Racing

Illustration for article titled Spotter Guide: All The Paint Schemes For The 2021 Daytona 500
Image: NASCAR

Driver: Chase Briscoe

14 / 28

Roush Fenway Racing

Roush Fenway Racing

Illustration for article titled Spotter Guide: All The Paint Schemes For The 2021 Daytona 500
Image: NASCAR

Driver: Chris Buescher

15 / 28

Joe Gibbs Racing

Joe Gibbs Racing

Illustration for article titled Spotter Guide: All The Paint Schemes For The 2021 Daytona 500
Image: NASCAR

Driver: Kyle Busch

16 / 28

Joe Gibbs Racing

Joe Gibbs Racing

Illustration for article titled Spotter Guide: All The Paint Schemes For The 2021 Daytona 500
Image: NASCAR

Driver: Martin Truex Jr

17 / 28

Joe Gibbs Racing

Joe Gibbs Racing

Illustration for article titled Spotter Guide: All The Paint Schemes For The 2021 Daytona 500
Image: NASCAR

Driver: Christopher Bell

18 / 28

23XI Racing

23XI Racing

Illustration for article titled Spotter Guide: All The Paint Schemes For The 2021 Daytona 500
Image: NASCAR

Driver: Bubba Wallace

19 / 28

Hendrick Motorsports

Hendrick Motorsports

Illustration for article titled Spotter Guide: All The Paint Schemes For The 2021 Daytona 500
Image: NASCAR

Driver: William Byron

20 / 28

JTG Daugherty Racing

JTG Daugherty Racing

Illustration for article titled Spotter Guide: All The Paint Schemes For The 2021 Daytona 500
Image: NASCAR

Driver: Ryan Preece

21 / 28

Stewart-Haas Racing

Stewart-Haas Racing

Illustration for article titled Spotter Guide: All The Paint Schemes For The 2021 Daytona 500
Image: NASCAR

Driver: Cole Custer

22 / 28

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chip Ganassi Racing

Illustration for article titled Spotter Guide: All The Paint Schemes For The 2021 Daytona 500
Image: NASCAR

Driver: Ross Chastain

23 / 28

Richard Petty Motorsports

Richard Petty Motorsports

Illustration for article titled Spotter Guide: All The Paint Schemes For The 2021 Daytona 500
Image: NASCAR

Driver: Erik Jones

24 / 28

JTG Daugherty Racing

JTG Daugherty Racing

Illustration for article titled Spotter Guide: All The Paint Schemes For The 2021 Daytona 500
Image: NASCAR

Driver: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

25 / 28

Hendrick Motorsports

Hendrick Motorsports

Illustration for article titled Spotter Guide: All The Paint Schemes For The 2021 Daytona 500
Image: NASCAR

Driver: Alex Bowman

26 / 28

Rick Ware Racing

Rick Ware Racing

Illustration for article titled Spotter Guide: All The Paint Schemes For The 2021 Daytona 500
Image: NASCAR

Driver: Josh Bilicki

27 / 28

Spire Motorsports

Spire Motorsports

Illustration for article titled Spotter Guide: All The Paint Schemes For The 2021 Daytona 500
Image: NASCAR

Driver: Jamie McMurray

28 / 28

