Sportscar Constructor Lola Cars Is Up For Sale

British sportscar constructor and former F1 marque Lola Cars is going up for sale—but that doesn’t have to be an entirely bad thing. In fact, because all the technical assets are coming with it, we could actually see a return to racing by the brand, considering the initial price is about $9 million.

If this story sounds familiar, that’s because Lola’s Technology Center and wind tunnel facility have been up for sale since 2018, but now the whole brand is on the market. And it comes with the brand’s entire technical archive and trademark, which means that any prospective buyer could actually put the brand back into racing.

Lola was founded in 1958 and shuttered in 2012, building over 5,000 cars for different racing disciplines across the world: Formula One, IndyCar, Formula Ford, A1GP, endurance racing, etc. It was founded by Eric Broadley, who ran Lola until 1997. At that point, businessman and former racer Martin Birrane bought it and invested in new facilities to help amp up the brand.

But it wasn’t really meant to be. The brand tapped out of racing but continued its involvement in motorsport by offering its technical facilities to other teams.

From a Lola statement:

Martin Birrane cherished ‘everything Lola’ and his family’s goal is now to find a buyer with the necessary ambition, tenacity and drive to write the next chapter in Lola’s illustrious 62-year history. The preference is to sell everything in one single package, but consideration will be given to separate sales of the windtunnel and the Lola assets. The guide-price is £7million pounds sterling. It is anticipated that this opportunity will be of interest to someone looking to restore the Lola brand’s position in modern motorsport, providing third-party engineering services, supplying genuine Lola spares to support the thousands of Lola cars that still race today, manufacturing continuation cars such as the iconic Lola Mk1 and T70, and producing Lola race cars and roadgoing supercars

Here's hoping that the prospective buyer goes all-in and gets the whole package. It would be wonderful to see Lola back on the racing scene.