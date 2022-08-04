Here in America, electric bikes are having a bit of a moment. Porsche is getting in on motor design, countless startups are bringing innovative bikes to market and sales of battery-powered models are approaching a million units a year. Clearly, the country is coming ‘ round to the idea of life on two wheels.



With this in mind, we thought it was time to find out what all the fuss is about when it comes to battery-powered bikes. And, after spending a week with a VanMoof Dutch e-bike, we’ve got our hands on another electric bike to test out. This time, it’s a high-tech gravel bike from American bike company, Specialized.

The model in question is the catchily titled Turbo Creo SL Expert EVO. It’s a carbon fiber bike that packs in a 320 Wh battery and a 240-watt Specialized SL 1.1 motor. This combo doubles your input while you’re out on a ride and can power you up to 28 mph.

Advertisement

On top of this, you can also choose from three different levels of power assistance while you’re riding.

G/O Media may get a commission 39% Off Monster Adventure Force Bluetooth Speaker Listen up

A Bluetooth speaker that is IPX7 waterproof, has incredible 360-degree sound, and can fill a space with music inside or outside. Buy for $68 from Amazon Advertisement

As well as all that electric tech, the bike comes with oodles of lovely cycling stuff. There’s a set of hydraulic Sram disc brakes and a fully wireless Sram AXS drivetrain that can seamlessly switch between 12 different gears.

At the front and back of the bike, you’ll find a set of Roval carbon fiber wheels, which are each encased in Specialized’s own S-Works Pathfinder Pro tires. Everything on this bike is as close to top tier as you can find.



Advertisement

So, understandably, it doesn’t come cheap. The list price for the Turbo Creo SL Expert EVO is $9,750, but with the addition of shipping and tax, this becomes a $10,681 bicycle. And that’s a lot, it’s almost as much as some cars. Heck, it’s more than some cars.

But, this is a fine-tuned, high-end machine. So, comparing it to a battered up $10,000 car is a pointless exercise. Instead, we want to hear what you want to know about this bike? For two weeks, I’m going to be commuting to work, riding ‘round town and hitting the trails with this incredibly bougie e-bike. So what would you like me to find out while I’m exploring?