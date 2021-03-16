Spanish Driver High On Cocaine Caught Doing 160 MPH In A BMW M2 CS

Photo : Guardia Civil de España via Periodismo del Motor

Over the weekend on the coastal Autopista 7 in Tarragona, a beautiful Mediterranean town in Spain’s Catalonia, the Guardia Civil caught a brand new BMW M2 CS doing more than double the posted speed limit. An M2 CS is an $ 85,000 car in the U.S., but over in Spain it’ll run you the equivalent of $122,000. Yikes! You might think that anyone who would pay such a sum for a BMW 2 series would have to be high on copious amounts of drugs, an d you’d be right, because the driver tested positive for cocaine consumption.

The 48-year-old driver was scooting along at 160 miles per hour (256 kph) in a zone where the limit was just shy of 75 miles per hour. Technically the M2 CS is quoted as having a top speed of 174, so it took a bit of restraint to refrain from keeping the throttle buried all the way to V max. This is a good opportunity to remind everyone that it is a bad idea to do cocaine while driving, it is a bad idea to put everyone in danger by going so fast on public streets, and it’s probably a bad idea in general to sell a car with a top speed of 174.

It’s fair to assume that the driver has plenty of money if he’s dropping six figures on a compact BMW and unknown amounts of Euros on Peruvian dancing dust . It’s likely that he’ll have plenty left over to pay the 600 euro speeding fine, and the 1,000 euro driving under the influence of drug charge. According to Periodismo del Motor, g etting caught at that speed can carry a prison sentence up to 6 months, and a loss of license up to four years. In this case, the driver will likely be charged with reckless driving, which can carry a 2 year prison sentence and 6 years without a license.



Speed isn’t worth it. And for that matter, neither is cocaine.