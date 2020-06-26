Sorry Price Gougers, The Next-Gen Ford Raptor Is Coming Next Year

Photo : David Tracy

Anybody worried the Ford Raptor wouldn’t come back for the new generation of the Ford F-150 that debuted last night should feel fine. Anybody who was hoping to sell their truck for a price-gouging fortune in the next few years is just going to have to wait until they bend the frame before they get rid of it like everybody else.

The 2021 Ford F-150 looks much the same, but sports a lot of new features that will make life a little easier. It doesn’t, however, give us any real clues as to what the next Raptor will be like. All we know is the light, speedy off-roader was confirmed to officially return to showrooms as the new generation sometime in 2021 by a Ford representative speaking to Autoblog, after it was initially reported by Motor1.

All Ford said was that the truck is happening and more will be announced at a later date. The current Raptor sports 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque from a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine. It seems most likely that the next-gen pickup will likely keep a lot of the same gear, perhaps tuned to be a little more powerful, but Ford could surprise us.

The only reason we’re even probably talking about the new Raptor today, since Ford definitely wanted to talk about the new normal truck it showed off last night, is because Ram has already teased the reveal of its own upcoming, uh, soft-roader? The Ram TRX powered by Fiat Chrysler’s iconic 700-HP Hellcat motor.

The current Raptor has been very well received by critics and buyers, even if there will always be a strong contingent of people who like to remind you that specialized equipment can in fact be more special than non-specialized equipment, and that trucks like the Raptor are soft, or compromised.

While I’ve driven it around Detroit, the only memorable story of the Raptor I have is the time me and Kristen Lee had to pull up to a valet stop in a Raptor loaned to us by Ford to pick up our other press car for the week, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. We upset a lot of teenage valets that day with jealousy, and reader, it felt good. Then the Trackhawk was stolen from our driveway.