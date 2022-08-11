Listen, arts and crafts are always tough – especially when forging a government document. That didn’t stop one guy in Johnstown, New York though.



We’ve all been there. The inspection on our car is coming due and we aren’t 100 percent sure the shitpile will be up to snuff. This fella apparently was in that exact situation, so it took matters into his own hands… with some not so great success.

This sticker is literally that “you tried” gold-star meme.

Anyway, this guy apparently didn’t try quite hard enough… because he was arrested. New York State Police nabbed him for Second Degree Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument. According to them, the vehicle hasn’t had a valid inspection since February 2021.

My favorite part of it, if you’re wondering, has to be the “2023" written over with a bigger “2023". It’s art. You wouldn’t get it anyway.

From what it appears, the “inspection sticker” was merely just black sharpie on a Post-It note. I mean, I guess it was fine at a passing glance. I mean, who really ever looks at inspection stickers. That being said, my guy would probably be better off not having anything there or pasting IOU in the window.

Regardless, this has now given us something to point and laugh at, and that’s really all that matters.

