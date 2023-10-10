Someone Please Buy And Then Actually Drive This Ultra-Low-Mile, One-Of-200 Dodge Neon SRT-4 Commemorative Edition

You don’t see a lot of Dodge Neon SRT-4s anymore, and clean ones are basically nonexistent. Combine early 2000s Dodge build quality with owners who modified the hell out of their SRT-4s and then beat on them with complete indifference, and it makes sense that 20 years later, clean SRT-4s are rare as hens’ teeth. But this 2005 Dodge Neon SRT-4 Commemorative Edition is one of the few that’s both stock and still looks like it just rolled off the production line.

Currently for sale on Cars & Bids, it’s number 132 of only 200 Commemorative Editions ever produced, and it’s only ever been driven about 1,700 miles. Which is ridiculous. It’s not a Countach. If the original owner had put the $25,000 or so that the Neon SRT-4 Commemorative Edition cost into the S&P 500, that investment would be worth about $100,000 today. And while there’s no way to know exactly how much this particular car will sell for, we would bet every dollar we have that it won’t sell for more than $100,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cars are almost never good investments, even if they’re rare. And especially if they’re a Dodge Neon. So please, somebody, buy this car and actually drive it. No one has actually gotten any enjoyment out of owning this car, but there’s no reason you shouldn’t be the first. Sure, you’ll probably have to pay way too much money for a Dodge sedan that only makes 230 hp and 250 lb-ft of torque. And you’ll immediately have to buy a new set of tires since the current ones are from 2005. But it deserves to be driven, not hidden away in a storage facility somewhere.

Advertisement

It appears this particular car last sold for $26,000 on Bring A Trailer back in 2019. Since then, it’s been driven maybe 100 miles? That’s ridiculous. We’re begging you. Please. Actually drive this car. Autocross it. Road trip it. Go get groceries in it. Take your kid to school in it. Just maybe don’t let your kid drive it. Or maybe do. It’s your car. If you want to hand the keys to a teen with a brain that’s still swimming in a flood of hormones, go ahead. We won’t stop you. They’ll probably crash it, but at least they’ll have a blast doing it. That would, of course, tank its value, but at least it would have had the opportunity to really do what it was meant to do before it died.

Advertisement