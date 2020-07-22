Drive Free or Die.
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die.
Countersteer

Someone Felt A Volvo Looked Like Nick Kroll And It Started A Great Twitter Thread Of People That Look Like Cars

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Filed to:Countersteer
CountersteerCar facesVolvo
1
Save
Illustration for article titled Someone Felt A Volvo Looked Like Nick Kroll And It Started A Great Twitter Thread Of People That Look Like Cars
Graphic: Jason Torchinsky
CountersteerYour true stories of good and bad things that happen in cars.
PrevNextView All

I believe I’ve made it abundantly clear that I’m an unashamed automotive anthropomorphist. Car fronts look like faces, headlights are eyes, and if anyone wants to fight me on that, I’ll be all over you like adorability on a hand-knitted Kirby plush you found on Etsy. Yeah, that’s right. Who’s tough now? Happily, I’m not alone, as I stumbled onto an amazing Twitter thread that started when someone realized comedian Nick Kroll looks kinda like a 2012-ish Volvo XC70, and then snowballed from there.

Advertisement

Here’s the tweet that started it, responded to by Nick Kroll himself:

Advertisement

And, yeah, I can kinda see it. Something about that arrangement of headlights and grille does kinda look like the star of the gleefully pervy animated show about the pains of puberty, Big Mouth.

What’s fun about this tweet is that it started a little celebration of cars that look kinda like celebrities. Like this Chrysler 300 and Jay Z:

G/O Media may get a commission
Subscribe and Get Your First Bag Free
Atlas Coffee Club

...or Jimmy Fallon and this last-gen Prius:

Advertisement

And I guess Vince Vaughn looks a bit like a Durango, sure:

Advertisement

And this guy, in that movie! I guess he does weirdly resemble a GMC work van?

Advertisement

I like this one especially, though I suspect it’d work for anyone making this particular face:

Advertisement

That’s a 2004 Ford Shelby Cobra concept, and it does not look like things are going alright for that car, at all.

I’ve dabbled in this sort of thought-experiment myself before:

Illustration for article titled Someone Felt A Volvo Looked Like Nick Kroll And It Started A Great Twitter Thread Of People That Look Like Cars
Graphic: Jason Torchinsky
Advertisement

...though I’d love to see any others you may come up with. In this lone Twitter feed, the original Scion xB was said to resemble both Drew Carrey and John Goodman, so clearly this is hardly an exact science.

Still, it’s fascinating and important work. Please contribute to the research.

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

The Fourth-Gen Mitsubishi Outlander Is Finally Coming

Mazda's Skyactiv-X Probably Isn't Making It To The U.S. At This Point

The 2021 Ford Bronco's Crawler Gear Is About Control, Not Power

Tokyo Drift Had To Hire A Fall Guy To Get Arrested On Set

DISCUSSION

nebraskastig
NebraskaStig