Someone Actually Bought This Toyota Solara Convertible With A Truck Bed

The Toyota Solara was never the sportiest car on the road, but if you wanted an affordable, reliable convertible, it was hard to beat the Solara Convertible. Not that it had a ton of competition. At the time, if you wanted four seats, it was basically just the Solara and the Chrysler Sebring, and the Sebring wasn’t nearly as well-built. But this particular Solara Convertible listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace has one other advantage over the Chrysler Sebring — a small truck bed.

Is there room in the bed for a dirtbike? Nope. But you could probably fit some mulch back there. Or some muddy boots. How are you going to do that in a regular Solara convertible? Just put it all in the trunk like a barbarian? That would be ridiculous.

Why someone would spend their time and money building a Sebring Convertible with a truck bed, we can’t say. It makes absolutely no sense. But we also won’t pretend that we aren’t impressed. There was literally no reason to build this thing other than because it could be done, and whoever built it appears to have done a great job all things considered.

After all, if you hadn’t seen the photos, would you have imagined that sticking the back of what appears to be a Ford Explorer Sport Trac onto a Solara Convertible would result in something that looks this clean? Of course not. And yet, here we are. Saying positive things about the Solaratruck that no one asked for.

Well, actually, at least two people asked for it. First, there’s the mad genius who decided the world needed a Solaratruck and either built it themselves or paid someone to build it for them. The second is the person who allegedly bought the Solaratruck from the Facebook Marketplace ad. Yes, even more unbelievable than the fact that this car exists at all is that the listing is marked as “sold.”

Wherever you are, Person Who Bought This Thing, we hope you’re living your best Solaratruck life and enjoying every minute of it. You spent $4,700 (or less) on a car that’s truly unique, and that’s a thousand times more interesting than just buying a regular car that anyone else can buy.