So Much For The Ford Mustang Bullitt

Photo : Ford

The Mustang Bullitt starts at $47,705, or the most of any non-Shelby Mustang, and as such Ford probably makes a decent profit on each one. According to a report this week, though, Ford is done making the Mustang Bullitt.

The new Mustang Mach 1 is apparently the intended replacement; the latest iteration of the Mustang Bullitt has reportedly has been dead for weeks.

According to Ford Authority:

Now, Ford Authority has confirmed with Mustang spokesperson Berj Alexanian that the last Ford Mustang Bullitt rolled off the line at the Ford Flat Rock Assembly Plant late last year. The last Ford Mustang Bullitt was produced for just two model years – 2019 and 2020 – but was revealed back at the 2018 North American International Auto Show alongside one of the original movie cars from 1968. [...] When we will see the Bullitt return is anybody’s guess, but perhaps that will happen when the next-gen, S650 2023 Ford Mustang arrives, which will reportedly happen in 2022.

My former boss drove the 2019 Mustang Bullitt once and quite liked it; it always seemed to me like an expensive way to cosplay Steve McQueen, and maybe part of the reason it’s going away is that fewer and fewer people are interested in doing that. The Highland Green remains unfuckwithable, however, as does the 480 horsepower made by its 5.0-liter V8, as does the six-speed manual. Wait a few years and you’ll probably be able to get one of these for half what they cost new.