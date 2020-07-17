Slideshow Slog 2: Oops, All Audis!

Photo : Audi

Friends, welcome back to another edition of your favorite weekly car identifyin’, fundraisin’, click-makin’ contest, the Slide Show Slog. The theme this time is Audis, because the prizes, well, get in here and check this out.

Last week saw a good chunk of change raised for the NAACP, but reader Admford was one of just two correct entries and won both the Monopoly board and drawing for the IMSA pack. This week we have a couple of monster prizes from Audi.

For the first correct entry, we have a 2012 Audi R8 LMS Grand-Am Wheel.



Photo : Audi

Audi says:

Audi Sport customer racing will donate one 2012 Audi R8 LMS Grand-Am wheel used during its debut season that brought GT 3 – level racing back to America. The race car debuted at the 2012 Rolex 24 At Daytona with two customer teams representing the Audi brand. In the following years, Audi Sport customer racing teams, behind the wheel of the Audi R8 LMS, won the grueling 24 hour race two times: 2013 - Alex Job Racing and 2016 - Magnus Racing

This is a real deal, center lock BBS racing wheel measuring 18x11.5 inches. It’s new in its original box and would make a great coffee table.



The correct entries that follow will be entered to win an Audi Heritage Single Speed Bicycle.



Photo : Audi

Audi says:

Lightweight and built for speed, the Audi collection has partnered with Sole to bring this custom, one of a kind single-speed bike to you. Weighing only 26 pounds, this nimble bike was designed with the commuter in mind. Its superior frame geometry and large profile hubs create an incredibly smooth ride. Features include a 52 cm frame, machine/double walled 45 mm rims, durable 700 x 25c tires, front and back brakes, riser handle bars, Sole plush rivet fixed gear set. Arrives 90 percent assembled and comes with all the tools and instructions to finish the job in 10 minutes or less! White. HUB: Flip Flop - Fixed/Single Speed Sealed. MSRP: $899.95.

Here’s how you win:



Open an e-mail window and type fun@jalopnik.com in the “to” field

Enter Audi Slideshow Slog into the Subject field



Start clicking through the slideshow and entering the make and model of every car you see on each slide into the body of the e-mail. It should look like “2: Dodge Viper; 3: Nissan 300ZX” (It starts with “2” because this instruction page is slide one.)

and of every car you see on each slide into the body of the e-mail. It should look like “2: Dodge Viper; 3: Nissan 300ZX” (It starts with “2” because this instruction page is slide one.) Also, please hit “return” after each car, so each is its own line, and your entry is not an illegible block of text, thank you!

If you’re like: “Wait, this could be a 1992, ’93, ’94, or ’95 Honda Civic because they all look the same,” just put the first year of the body style

Include your name, mailing address, Kinja handle (optional) and a screenshot showing proof of at least a $5 donation to the NAACP which you can make here

Hit send and wait to hear from us. The first entry with a correct response will win the wheel and be entered with the rest of the correct responses to win the bike.



Don’t cheat!



The slides are all numbered, but the first one you’ll see is “2” because, again, the instruction page here is Slide One.