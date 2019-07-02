Traffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams.

Above is the first Slangin’ Rocks that I heard, with Project Pat and Gangsta Boo on the track. But it borked my mind for a minute when I clicked on a new link to the song and thought I had heard it before, only to hear everything different. That’s Playa Fly’s version here:

To put a bit of connection together, Project Pat is the older brother of Juicy J of Three 6 Mafia, of which Playa Fly used to be a member. Playa Fly worked with DJ Paul of Triple 6 before splitting off to go solo. Hence the repeated track. What I didn’t realize until this morning is the old version that I heard wasn’t the oldest version, that being a part one recorded when Playa Fly was Lil Fly:

I hadn’t heard until a few minutes ago. There is a charm of finding unexpected rabbit holes, even at eight in the morning through 1990s Memphis rap.