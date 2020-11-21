Sign Up For The Online Race Industry Week Conference If You Want To Know More About Racing

Photo : Jean-Francois Monier / AFP ( Getty Images )

If you’ve ever had literally any questions about what it’s like to work in the motorsport industry or have logistical questions you haven’t had answered, then I have some good news for you: Starting on November 30, RACER and EPARTRADE have joined up to host a week of virtual press conferences to teach you everything you need to know.

We’ve all been blindsided by COVID-19, but one of the things I really miss about b eing able to attend races is learning stuff. Yes, I fully enjoy fast cars and good company, but if I have a chance, I also want to ask folks in the paddock about the logistics of traveling to that location, how they do their job, how they sourced the firesuits they’re wearing.

That’s basically what Online Race Industry Week is all about: it’s a big, virtual, free-to-attend conference dedicated to teaching you everything from logistical sourcing of products to starting your own business to understanding how to set up a gearbox for a road race.

You can find the full list of panels on its website, but I want to highlight a few of the things I’m most excited about:

Racecar Simulation – Modern and practical approaches to Racecar Engineering that get results

Happy hour with Linda Vaughn, “The First Lady of Motorsports”

Racing communications since 1979

Strategies for being ready every race

State Of The Racing Industry—Sanctioning Bodies’ Perspective

Using motorsport as a laboratory

Women in motorsport

Among tons of others. It seems like it’s going to be a really neat way to learn about a little bit of everything.

Tons of other people have started offering virtual conferences and webinars as a way to engage with all aspects of the motorsport community. Jennie Gow, a motorsport broadcaster, has been hosting sessions about making your way in motorsport media. I recently attended a Zoom conference with young drivers like Jade Edwards and Jamie Chadwick, where they discussed the complexities of being a woman in racing. A few friends have started streaming some “what not to do” sessions based on iRacing events.

It’s some really cool stuff. If you’re looking to expand your horizons in motorsport, this is a damn good way to do it.