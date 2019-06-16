Countersteer Your true stories of good and bad things that happen in cars.

It’s Father’s Day, and it’s time to think about ultimate dad cars. You want something practical, but you want it to be fast and maybe a little bit flash. Maybe your own father had a really cool car that you’ll always associate with dad life, or maybe you’re a father yourself and you have a cool dad-mobile. Either way, we want to see it.



I’m not a dad myself, but my father had a revolving door of Ford Mustangs when I was younger. I don’t recall any of them actually running, however, so maybe that’s where I get it from. None of my junk runs either. The apple never falls far, eh?

I like to think that if I were a father, I would build something totally rad, but totally practical at the same time. Like Honda’s 2013 Pikes Peak Odyssey. This totally wild machine features a twin-turbo V6 engine cribbed from Honda Performance Development’s then-current LMP2 race program. I probably wouldn’t strip the van out quite as much as this race-prepped version, but it’d still be pretty damn quick, don’t you think?

Oh, and then they handed the van off to professional hot-shoe Simon Pagenaud. You know, the guy that won the Indy 500 this year? That Simon Pagenaud. He ran a 12:54.325. In a van. Yeah, it’s definitely Van Time.

So anyhow, what’s your ideal dad car? Let’s see what you got!