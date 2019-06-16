It’s Father’s Day, and it’s time to think about ultimate dad cars. You want something practical, but you want it to be fast and maybe a little bit flash. Maybe your own father had a really cool car that you’ll always associate with dad life, or maybe you’re a father yourself and you have a cool dad-mobile. Either way, we want to see it.
I’m not a dad myself, but my father had a revolving door of Ford Mustangs when I was younger. I don’t recall any of them actually running, however, so maybe that’s where I get it from. None of my junk runs either. The apple never falls far, eh?
I like to think that if I were a father, I would build something totally rad, but totally practical at the same time. Like Honda’s 2013 Pikes Peak Odyssey. This totally wild machine features a twin-turbo V6 engine cribbed from Honda Performance Development’s then-current LMP2 race program. I probably wouldn’t strip the van out quite as much as this race-prepped version, but it’d still be pretty damn quick, don’t you think?
Oh, and then they handed the van off to professional hot-shoe Simon Pagenaud. You know, the guy that won the Indy 500 this year? That Simon Pagenaud. He ran a 12:54.325. In a van. Yeah, it’s definitely Van Time.
So anyhow, what’s your ideal dad car? Let’s see what you got!