Do you know why we’re allowed to show modern racing nude? That’s because it ain’t got no soul! Vintage racing, though? Racing from a time when the cars were terrifying and hastily built, and the drivers smoked cigarettes through their balaclavas while wearing open-face helmets, that’s a different story.

What I want to know now is what your favorite vintage racing footage is. What classic in-car film gets your blood pumping? Is it classic F1? Group C? World Rally? Let me know.

1983 World Sportscars | Stefan Bellof’s epic Qualifying Lap at Silverstone

Allow me to get things started with this hotness. Stefan Bellof remains one of racing’s most talented drivers and had his life not been cut short in an accident in a Porsche 956 at Spa in 1985. His lap time at the Nurburgring Nordschleife stood unbeaten for decades, and this video of him driving a 956 at Silverstone is pretty incredible too.

Advertisement

Bellof qualified first with a lap record of 1 minute 13.15 seconds and an average speed of 144 mph. For context, the Formula 1 lap record around Silverstone at that time was over a second slower at 1 minute 14.4 seconds. This was his first time driving the 956 in anger.

So, with that getting you in the proper mindset, gimme your best.