Show Me Your Automotive Jewelry

If you’re social distancing at home like I am, maybe you’re going around and cleaning and organizing everything you can get your hands on. (Use microfiber towels to clean your house!) Recently, I reorganized my earring tree and wanted to share a particular pair of earrings with you, as they’re relevant to this website. Do you have any automotive-themed jewelry of your own?

These earrings are from a designer appropriately named Lunch at the Ritz and they were a gift from my boyfriend’s mother. She’s a huge fan of their stuff. They’re clip-ons, which honestly I’m so thankful for because I don’t know if I could handle the weight if they were posts.

They’re about three inches long, jangly as all hell, and feature car designs from the ‘50s and ‘60s. The pink reminds me of a hot summer day in Coral Gables, Florida. They go nice with an all-black outfit and minimal-to-no other jewelry. I just can’t sneak up on anybody while I’m wearing them, though. You’ll hear me coming from a quarter of a mile away.

And the earrings are definitely ostentatious. But that’s a good thing because sometimes you just want something large and statement-making. They’re fun and silly and you can’t help but laugh when you see them. Fuck being understated and subtle! You can be understated and subtle when you’re dead.

Do you or anyone you know own any automotive-themed jewelry? Little, car-shaped pieces? Stuff sourced from actual cars themselves? Anything painted with real car paint? Cords, bands, or cuffs made from seat leather? A car is a big object, but it’s made from a ton of little objects and different materials, all of which can be easily repurposed to become personal accessories for the discerning enthusiast.

I’ve seen carbon fiber wedding bands and the like. What else ya got?