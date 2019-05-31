It's The Car Time We recap the big car news of the week and talk about some crap we saw on Craigslist.

Car ownership in a city like New York City requires money, dedication, and the willingness to hate yourself time and time again. Is it all worth it? Well, that’s the question we’re asking during Car Time this week!

On this week’s Car Time, Staff Writer Justin Westbrook and I talk about that t-shirt at Kohls that features a truck suffering from a Ford vs. Chevy identity crisis, and of course, we argue about whether city folk should bother with maintaining car ownership while living in A Big City.

As you will see in the video above, I, the correct one here, obviously think it’s worth it for enthusiasts who desire to have a car in a city, to have their cars in cities. Westbrook, who constantly finds himself having wrong and bad opinions, is mostly opposed.



Watch the video and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!