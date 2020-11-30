Should I Avoid Buying A New Car Made On A Monday Or A Friday?

Photo : BMW

As Jalopnik’s resident car-buying expert and a professional car shopper, I get emails. Lots of emails. I’ve picked a few of your questions and will try to help out. This week we are discussing whether you should avoid new cars made on a certain day of the week , and ordering a car from a previous model year.

First, does the day a car is made affect its quality?

“I have often heard that you should never buy a car manufactured on a Monday or Friday. Is there any factual (read: proof) of this? And if so, is there any way by looking at the VIN or similar codes to determine what day of the week a car, SUV, etc. was manufactured? I am getting ready to purchase a new car in 2021, and would like to know if this is a valid consideration.”

I haven’t heard this one in a while, and it comes from a longstanding assumption that workers on Friday are checked out after a long week and not as careful with their assembly tasks . Similarly, the theory was that workers on Monday we re still recovering from the weekend and could be a little sloppy. This seems like a myth that was never really substantiated. Here is a forum question from back in the day that gives a very good answer.

The complete manufacturing process for a mode rn car takes more than a single day (though final as sembly is amazingly quick) , and if a factory has worker performance issues two days a week, that factory is likely to have issues overall. T here doesn’t seem to be any direct connection between the build quality of the vehicle and which day assembly was completed.

Next up can you order a car that is still for sale but the model year has passed?

“ I’m wondering if it would still be possible to order a 2020 model from the factory through a dealer after 2021 has begun. This would be for a somewhat higher-end Ram 2500 Longhorn (a version of the Limited trim level), if that matters.”

A dealer may be able to find a 2020 model somewhere in the country that’s close to what you’d like to order. But if there are none in inventory, then a factory order would have to be for the current model year. At this point , that is a 2021 model. There are tim es when the automaker has shifted to the “new” model year for some vehicle s and is still producing a previous version of the car , but if you are seeing the 2021 model 2500 on the configurator, it’s likely that 2020 production has ended.

Got a car buying conundrum that you need some assistance with? Email me at tom.mcparland@jalopnik.com!