Sheetz is truly the gas station-restaurant travel stop of the people. With gas prices still near record highs across the country, the company has decided to give some of its customers a bit of a break.

Sheetz will now sell Unleaded 88-octane gas for $3.99 per gallon and E-85 for $3.49 through the July 4th travel season. It’s important to note that both these fuels are ethanol rich, so it may not vibe with your specific vehicle.

Here’s more information from Sheetz on which cars are compatible with the fuel it is selling at a discount.

Unleaded 88 is approved by the EPA for use in vehicles for model years 2001 or newer as well as light-duty trucks, SUVs and Flex Fuel Vehicles.* E85 contains more ethanol (51%-83%) and is not compatible with all vehicles. It is designed specifically for “flexible fuel vehicles” or FFVs. FFVs can use regular gasoline (E10), E15, or E85. When available, E85 is clearly designated as a different fuel type and should not be used in standard vehicles. Check your owner’s manual to see if your car is able to run with E85.

Across the U.S., the average price of a gallon of gas is now $4.88 for regular, according to AAA. That’s down from the record high of $5.02 set two weeks ago.

The current average for E-85 across the country is $4.14, so customers would be getting around a 65 cent per gallon on average discount.

Sheetz has 600 locations across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and North Carolina. Aside from gas, they sell some honestly-not-too-bad food that really hits the spot after you’ve had a couple to drink. I suggest the macaroni bites, but you really cannot go wrong either way. Ah, the joys of going to college in Pennsylvania.

Looks like it’s your move, Wawa.