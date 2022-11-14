Volkswagen has never understood the U.S. market, but that may soon change with the revival of the offroad brand Scout for us Americans. While we await the revival of the off-road brand as an EV, the company has gone and launched its website, a community forum, and dropped job postings.

When visiting the site, Scou tmotors.com, you’ll be greeted by huge words saying “The World Needs More Scouts,” along with an image of a desert landscape. Under that is what looks to be a poem or a motivational poster or something. I don’t exactly know.



To honor where we’ve come from. To unlock the potential of what lies ahead. To show our land the respect it deserves.

To lift up our communities and haul their heaviest burdens. To lead the charge into the great unknown. Scouts go first. Scouts go farther. Scouts always come back to lead the way. We are carrying on that everlasting spirit. We are Scout Motors. We’re making the next generation of all-electric trucks and rugged SUVs for American drivers.

Scroll down, and you’ll see a new teaser, shown above. It appears to be the front of what I’m assuming to be a Scout SUV from the front. And it looks huge. Like, bigger than a Land Rover Defender huge.



What’s most surprising is the community forums, something I’ve never seen before on an automaker’s website. The forum of course is a place for Scout fans and employees to engage with the brand. It’s starting off well so far, with the brand engaging people on what they think of the concepts that have been teased so far.

Oh, and if you’re looking for a job, Scout is looking for people. The brand has job postings up, and they’re hiring for everything from infotainment engineers to talent acquisition specialists.



Scout coming back to the U.S. is part of VW’s $7.1 billion investment over the next few years to bring more EVs to the US. And with the resurgence in off-road focused vehicles, now is the perfect time to bring back such an iconic nameplate to the U.S. It can’t come soon enough.

