This past weekend, Gridlife visited Lime Rock Park for the series’ Circuit Legends event. In short, it ruled. In long, well, you’ll have to wait for the full piece about that. Coming soon, stay tuned.

But seeing a whole new class of vehicle tear up Lime Rock’s seven corners led to some very fun photo opportunities, catching the cars of my youth gripping or sliding through the Big Bend, the Esses, and the Downhill. Here’s how it looked.