Say Hello To The Hyundai i20 N, The Fiesta ST Competitor We Deserve

Hyundai has expanded the N performance line to include a variant of the not-sold-in-the-U.S. i20. The i20 is the subcompact hatch that Hyundai’s successful WRC car is, more or less, based on.



For the countries that will get it, the i20 N should be fantastic to drive. It enters a field of competitors like the Audi S1, VW Polo GTI and Renault Clio R.S. (none of which are available in the U.S.)

The i20 N stands out over the standard i20 with things like sportier front and rear bumpers, a rear diffuser, side skirts, rear hatch spoiler and 18-inch wheels with red “N” brake calipers. Inside, the sportiness continues with thickly bolstered sport seats, aluminum pedals, an N shifter and special gauges.

The i20 N is powered by a 1.6-liter turbo-four that sends 204 horsepower and 202 lb-ft of torque to the front wheels. The only available transmission is a six-speed manual, though Hyundai says its eight-speed dual-clutch transmission could be in the cards if customers demand it.

There’s also a red button on the wheel labeled rev for the rev-matching system. The curb weight is 2,645 pounds, which means that not only should it be quick, it ought to be nimble as well. Hyundai hasn’t released performance number yet, but a sub six-second 0-60 time seems likely.

