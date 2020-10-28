Vote 2020 graphic
Drive Free or Die
Drive Free or Die

Say Hello To The Hyundai i20 N, The Fiesta ST Competitor We Deserve

lhodge
Lawrence Hodge
Filed to:Hyundai
HyundaiHyundai i20Hyundai i20 NHyundai N
27
1
Illustration for article titled Say Hello To The Hyundai i20 N, The Fiesta ST Competitor We Deserve
Image: Hyundai

Hyundai has expanded the N performance line to include a variant of the not-sold-in-the-U.S. i20. The i20 is the subcompact hatch that Hyundai’s successful WRC car is, more or less, based on.

For the countries that will get it, the i20 N should be fantastic to drive. It enters a field of competitors like the Audi S1, VW Polo GTI and Renault Clio R.S. (none of which are available in the U.S.)

Illustration for article titled Say Hello To The Hyundai i20 N, The Fiesta ST Competitor We Deserve
Image: Hyundai
The i20 N stands out over the standard i20 with things like sportier front and rear bumpers, a rear diffuser, side skirts, rear hatch spoiler and 18-inch wheels with red “N” brake calipers. Inside, the sportiness continues with thickly bolstered sport seats, aluminum pedals, an N shifter and special gauges.

Illustration for article titled Say Hello To The Hyundai i20 N, The Fiesta ST Competitor We Deserve
Image: Hyundai
The i20 N is powered by a 1.6-liter turbo-four that sends 204 horsepower and 202 lb-ft of torque to the front wheels. The only available transmission is a six-speed manual, though Hyundai says its eight-speed dual-clutch transmission could be in the cards if customers demand it.

Illustration for article titled Say Hello To The Hyundai i20 N, The Fiesta ST Competitor We Deserve
Image: Hyundai
There’s also a red button on the wheel labeled rev for the rev-matching system. The curb weight is 2,645 pounds, which means that not only should it be quick, it ought to be nimble as well. Hyundai hasn’t released performance number yet, but a sub six-second 0-60 time seems likely.

For a complete set of images, click here.

DISCUSSION

icantdriveanyslower
Shmevans

Perfect timing for this to come to N. America. With FiST leases expiring everyone is going to need something to fill the void. This looks great and if the other N models are anything to go off, will drive fantastically too.