Earlier this week, a decommissioned 300-foot-long Staten Island Ferry went up for auction. Many speculated as to who exactly would want something like this. Well, we now have our answer.

Advertisement

“Saturday Night Live” stars and Staten Island natives Pete Davidson and Colin Jost are the ones behind the purchase of the ship , according to the New York Post.

The duo partnered with a Manhattan real estate broker and comedy club owner, Paul Italia, for the $280,100 purchase of the ferry, christened the John F. Kennedy.

They seem to have some pretty “grand plans” for the ship.

“The idea is to turn the space into a live entertainment event space, with comedy, music, art, et cetera,” Italia told the Post.

Apart from turning the ship into a venue, the three men also just didn’t want to see it go to a scrapyard. And who could blame them? It’s beautiful.

Both of these SNL stars have strong connections to the often-forgotten New York City borough. Davidson grew up in the Great Kill section. In fact he still lives there and hangs out with his girlfriend Kim Kardashian on the island . Jost grew up in Grymes Hill, but unlike Davidson (and most Staten Islanders) he was able to escape with his wife Scarlett Johansson. It’s a big win for funny guys.

Advertisement

Okay, okay back to the ship. T he John F. Kennedy is going to be quite the task for the three to take on as the ship doesn’t move under its own power and is currently docked at the St. George Ferry Terminal on Staten Island.

There’s no word on where the ship will end up or when Davidson, Jost and Ital ia’s grand plans will come to fruition, but it will certainly be a fun story to follow.