Ryan Newman Returns To NASCAR Garage As A Spectator

Newman walks the grid before Daytona 500 qualifying Photo : Getty

Ryan Newman returned to the NASCAR garage yesterday for the first time since his brutal crash at Daytona. He won’t be driving this time, only spectating and supporting the team. His usual ride, the No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford Mustang is being piloted by Ross Chastain for the third weekend in a row.



In a video on Twitter, he seemed to be in good spirits and reacted the way any NASCAR driver would: by immediately plugging one of his sponsors, Coca-Cola.

Newman is being treated for a head injury sustained in the February 17th wreck. When asked about his return, he reiterated that there was no timetable yet, saying, “I have no idea about anything.”

“I’m just here to really support the 6 team and stay integrated with what I can do with the team and have some fun,” He said, adding, “I want to see Ross do well, but I’d rather be in Ross’ seat. Just want to make sure that we’re doing everything that we can possible for our sponsors and for myself to have a good weekend.”

Newman said he wanted to take advantage of the opportunity to see his team work while he’s not in the race car.

“It’s great to be alive,” He said, “After looking at my car, it’s a miracle.”