Ryan Litteral Has the Best Car Interior in Formula Drift

It’s Formula Drift season once again, with drivers preparing for the series’ first round later this week in Long Beach. Teams are finally unveiling their 2023 cars, showing off liveries and builds, which always throws attention towards one person: Ryan Litteral.



Litteral has had some of Formula Drift’s best liveries, decking his left-hand-drive-converted S15 Nissan Silvia in candy-apple paints and chrome reflectives, but he never limits his designs to the car’s exterior. No, he makes sure the car’s dash looks just as good.

Litteral debuted his 2023 livery on Instagram last night, showing off a slightly less saturated exterior than in previous years. His trademark red, however, is still around — now detailed not only with flames, but with leopard spots down the car’s rear. His tri-spoke wheels make a glorious return, looking very period-correct beneath the S15's wide fenders.

The true apex of Litteral’s livery, however, is the interior. His left-hand-drive Silvia dashboard is covered in white and bright red, accented with glittered gold — it’s almost the bass-boat finish of a lowrider, staring him in the face as he drifts. Who needs black alcantara when you could have some sort of polka-dot paint-splatter flower print instead?

With any luck, Litteral has improved on more than just the car’s paint. His S15 has become infamous among FD fans for its unreliability, often leaving Litteral unable to compete — its 9,000-plus RPM RB26 engine breaking parts before the end of practice, let alone qualifying.

Hopefully, in the off-season, Litteral’s improved the reliability on his high-strung Nissan inline six. If so, the 2023 car should be a joy to see ripping through Long Beach this weekend, leopard-print paint glimmering in the sun. Just know that, as Litteral hucks it into that first touch and go, he’s staring at something even better — that brightly-colored dash.