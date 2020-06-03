Drive Free or Die.
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die.
Motorcycles

Royal Enfield Has An Ambitious Plan To Launch A New Bike Every Three Months

Bradley Brownell
Filed to:Royal Enfield
Royal EnfieldMotorcyclesLaunch
4
Save
Illustration for article titled Royal Enfield Has An Ambitious Plan To Launch A New Bike Every Three Months
Photo: Bradley Brownell

Indian motorcycle company Royal Enfield is planning a massive push to increase sales with a push to launch new product every quarter for the next few years. After one of the hardest quarters in the company’s 119 year history, Royal Enfield CEO Vinod Dasari has unveiled this massive plan in an interview with India’s Car and Bike. RE sold just 91 motorcycles in India in April, thanks to a massive global coronavirus lockdown, compared to over 60,000 bikes pre-corona May 2019.

Advertisement

Since the launch of the INT 650 and Continental GT in 2018, Enfield has been pushing an ambitious company revamp to not only fit the needs of its home market in India, but to remake itself as a global brand with products acceptable to American and European buyers. Next on the docket is a new bike, rumored to be called Meteor 350, which Dasari says will launch as soon as the company can shake off its covid-19 induced stupor. The current launch date is expected to be this month.

Advertisement

In addition to the Meteor, rumors seem to indicate that as many as 14 new models are coming from RE. Dasari confirmed that theory by stating that a new bike would be coming every three months or so for the next three or four years. Four new bikes a year for four years? Sounds like a plan.

Also on the docket? A larger 750cc twin version of the Himalayan adventure bike, a new 250cc engine that could find its way into a bunch of chassis, and a potential EV motorcycle. I like the sound of all of that. Judging by how much I loved my time on the INT 650, Royal Enfield has a very bright future ahead of it. Don’t count the world’s oldest motorcycle manufacturer out just yet, it’s planning for the future and is going to come out swinging.

Bradley Brownell

Jalopnik contributor with a love for everything sketchy and eclectic.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

This Is Reportedly The CIA's Shadowy Car Bomb Facility In North Carolina

YouTuber Building An 'Eleanor' Mustang Replica Has Car Taken Away For Trademark Issues

How We Transported The World's Cheapest New Car From China To A Backyard In North Carolina

Meet The Ilyushin IL-102, The Most Gorgeously Ugly Combat Jet Ever