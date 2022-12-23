’Twas a few days before Christmas; and truth be told
I just was not feeling the season of silver and gold
The team had gone out, there was no one on Slack
But we’d need one more post, to keep numbers on track
So I with my dogs, and bourbon and phone
Settled in for the night; to watch Home Alone
To see if we could find some holiday cheer
Without letting actual human beings get too near
When from my notifications; there arose such a clatter
I opened up Slack to see what was the matter
“We need one more post! Not just any will do!”
And since I know you’re at home, I nominate you!”
Bob’s message received, but the news cycle looked bleak.
I’d need to find some content, far and wide I would seek
I opened a new window to see what is happening
I spotted Rocketman Robert Maddox, on a rocket sled, laughing
He’d mounted his jet-engine go-kart on skis
To buzz across snow with the greatest of ease
Dressed up like Santa, the sled roared across snow
While filming it all on his hand-held Go-Pro.
His year-round white beard blown back in the breeze
And his cheeks turned rosy from temps around 12 degrees
The speed made him giddy, as he steered with one hand
(Seriously though, get a proper mount, my good man)
His engine was glowing, like the neon “Beer” light at bars
This was much more fun than some boring news about cars
Suddenly I was smiling as I opened up kinja
Rocketman sparked my Christmas spirit, like a holiday ninja
This Santa isn’t hauling gifts; he’s hauling ass!
I wrote in a post, with wording quite crass
But what can you expect? This is Jalopnik
And Robert Maddox isn’t actually St. Nick
Neither sinner not saint, Maddox is just a fun dude
Who’s speed-happy joy always lifts my mood
And his message is one some of us need to hear
“Have a great Christmas, and a Happy New Year!”