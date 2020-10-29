Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Shop
Roborace Car Immediately Drives Into Wall

orlove
Raphael Orlove
Filed to:roborace
roboraceAutonomous Carsracingcar crashes
46
Save
Gif: @dogryan100 on Twitter

Let’s check in on Roborace, the robot-driver race car series in development, shall we?

Oh. It’s driven directly into a wall.

It’s possible that Roborace is simply learning from NASCAR and going straight to crashing.

The real joy of this clip is hearing the delay from the announcer championing the idea of the sport and coming to terms, brutally, with the reality of the sport. It was one of the first races live broadcast and you could certainly argue that it’s not “ready for primetime” as they say.

Indeed, this is “Season Beta” as Roborace perhaps wisely put it in a press release announcing its 12-event schedule running from last month to next May. Rounds 3 and 4 were yesterday and today, per AutonomousRacing.ai.

I’d argue that it’s nice to get to see the reality of robot-driving tech at the moment. Certainly, a little transparency is a pleasure in today’s world of AV hype. Roborace is taking it well, and getting out in front of the coverage:

The series as a whole has been having something of a slow but steady start. When we last checked in on it, the series wasn’t exactly sure of what to do with itself. Crashing, probably, was not part of the plan.

As it is, the cars crashing or not is immaterial. If all the robot cars do is drive around perfectly, that’s a failure in my eyes. To put it more simply: they must blow each other up.

Raphael Orlove

Raphael Orlove is features editor for Jalopnik.

DISCUSSION

kyle138
10001010

When reached for comment the only thing Roborace Car would say was, “Please place the items in the bagging area.”