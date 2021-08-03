We’ve written about the electric delivery van that Rivian developed with Amazon a good bit before, as it is a pretty big deal—100,000 highly-visible electric delivery vans that will likely be the first mass-deployment of modern EV last-mile delivery vehicles is worth talking about. As such, you’d think Rivian would have put a lot of thought into what they wanted to call this vehicle, but, based on trademark documents, it looks like they decided to phone it in instead.

Advertisement

The name trademarked for the delivery vehicle? It’s RCV.

It would seem that RCV stands for “Rivian Commercial Vehicle” which is less of a name and more like the words you say when you can’t remember what the name is.

From what we’ve seen so far, I like the RCV—it’s got a great looking, friendly face, seems a very practical and rational design for its intended job, and there’s even some interesting taillight design going on.

Here, watch a self-fellating video about the new delivery truck from Amazon and Rivian:

Okay, inherent issues with how Amazon treats their delivery drivers aside, this thing deserves a better name than RCV. So, let’s see what we can come up with:

eBeluga

It reminds me a bit of the whale. They have cargo planes named after these, too, so it’s not so far-fetched.

Advertisement

Boxerract

Like a tesseract, a cubed cube, but for boxes, because it’s a box full of boxes

Impatio EV

A nice Italian-ish-sounding word that hints that everyone wants their shit right now, always

Advertisement

Pissbottlehauler

They know why

Yak

I like animal names for vehicles, and this is a big beast of burden, like a yak

Magnodon

Sort of animal-related, from the prehistoric megalodon shark, but with the mag- prefix, for magnetic, like electromagnetic

Advertisement

Bezonette

This is just a kiss-up to the boss. Don’t do it

Vanther

More animal-ish. Van plus panther!

Haullion

Like hellion, but for hauling shit

Boxel

Sort of a high-tech sounding word mixed with a box-sounding word

eLiver

Hm. Something like “electric delivery” but it sounds like an artificial organ

Dispertron

Like “disperse” and “electronic.” No?

Okay, maybe this is harder than I gave them credit for. I’m open to your ideas, though! I know we can do better than RCV, right?

Advertisement

Right?