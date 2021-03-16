Rivian Launches Rivian Guides, Personal Concierges For Owners

Image : Rivian

Rivian is on track to begin production of the R1T and R1S later this year. To help new customers with their needs, Rivian has launched a concierge program called Rivian Guides. These Guides will help new owners with almost everything in regards to their vehicle.

Rivian Guides Introduction

Rivian says that the goal is to make a single point of contact for the vehicles and that Guides give the company an opportunity to establish a relationship with owners. No dealing with an automated system or endless phone menus that take you in circles. Anytime an owner calls in they will be put in touch with a live person. The Guides have been trained on the ins and outs of both the R1T pickup and R1S SUV.



What’s interesting about the Guides is that they become your point of contact from the moment you place your order. You won’t just get some 1-800 number either. Customers will have every contact option available to get in touch with their Guide. Customers will have the Guide’s direct number and email so the customer will even be able to text a Guide.

Guides aren’t just versed in product knowledge either. They will have recommendations too. According to Rivian:

Unsure about configuration options? Want us to walk through our different drive modes? Deciding which route to take on your first EV road trip? Wondering how best to stow that new piece of gear? Your Guide is here to help.

Rivian also kept the Guides close to home. These aren’t just some people that are sitting in a call center hundreds of miles away from the company’s home base. Guides are based at the factory in Normal, Illinois.

This gives the Guides a huge advantage over other automotive concierge services: Rivian says Guides have direct contact with the company’s entire team. That means direct consumer access to engineers, designers, etc if they have questions or problems of a technical nature.



Guide training is still ongoing, with Rivian saying that customers will get Guide introductions once the training is complete in May. There is also no word on whether or not this program will continue after production ramps up. Is this a benefit just for customers who have preordered? Or will this program stick around? Either way, this program is unique in its effort to create an actual relationship between the company and the customer.

