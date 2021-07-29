Back in early 2019, just after completing a $700 million funding round, Rivian founder and CEO R.J. Scaringe outlined the company’s future plans in a Bloomberg interview. One of the plans was to have six vehicles in its lineup by 2025. Two years later, with the launch of the R1T and R1S supposedly coming in September, Rivian is fueling speculation about those future plans. The Rivian Owners Forum has found six trademark filings the company has made for new vehicle names.

The filings were all done last Friday, July 23rd. The names all follow the S and T nomenclature Rivian has been using and span R3S-5S and R3T-5T. While no details have been given about any future models, using the current R1T and R1S, we can assume that these model names will be for various trucks and SUVS.



As Autoblog pointed out though, previous filings point to vehicles that aren’t a truck or SUV. Filings from 2018 and ‘19 show interestingly structured names like Rivian 2C or Rivian 1A:



Rivian sent applications to corner the number two back in 2018 and 2019. Those filings cover the expected Rivian 2T and Rivian 2S, as well as a Rivian 2A, Rivian 2C and Rivian 2R, plus a Rivian 1A. Where those might be applied is a mystery, and it’s interesting that these earlier submissions have “Rivian” spelled out, whereas this month’s submissions requested the shorter alphanumerics.

Whatever is coming should be interesting. With two major product launches happening soon, an EV delivery vehicle production not far behind, and plans for another factory, Rivian’s future looks bright. Other than Lucid, Rivian is closer than nearly all the other EV startups in bringing an actual product to market. And after raising another $2.5 billion in funding the company may meet its 2025 goal of a six-vehicle lineup.