Rivian’s electric delivery vans numbers are slowly but surely growing in Amazon’s huge delivery vehicle fleet. The 1,000 EDVs that Amazon owns have already made over 5 million deliveries in the U.S., according to The Verge.



The plan is for Rivian to sell 100,000 vans to Amazon, but for now the EDVs serve a very small portion of the company’s delivery fleet. It reportedly has 30,000 branded delivery vehicles and 20,000 branded trailers. So, 1,000 EDVs is a small number in comparison.

According to the Verge, t hose EDVs are spread out over a handful of markets . They started in cities like Baltimore, Chicago and Seattle. However, they are now also in Austin, Boston , Indianapolis , New York (a number of Jalops have even spotted them in the wild), and several others . So, Rivian and Amazon are hitting pretty much all the major markets.

When Amazon founder and then-CEO Jeff Bezos first announced the deal with Rivian in 2019 to buy 100,000 vans, he said they would all be on the road by 2024. However, given the whole state of the entire world over the past couple of years, The Verges says that date has been pushed back to 2030 .

During the third quarter of 2022 (a three-month period that ended on September 30), Rivian reportedly built 7,363 EVDs, R1Ts and R1Ss. During the same timeframe, 6,584 of those vehicles were delivered to customers. It’s a slow ramp up for the Irvine, California-based EV startup, and only time will tell if it can hit the revised 100,000 Amazon EDV delivery target of 2030.

In the meantime, we can gawk at the fact that the EDV and the Honda E have the exact same face.