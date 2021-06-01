Rimac Nevera Hits 186 MPH In The Same Time It Takes A Subaru Crosstrek To Reach 60

Image : Rimac

Rimac’s latest all-electric hypercar, the Nevera, is a collection of absurd statistics. Four motors — one behind each wheel — produce a combined total of 1,914 horsepower and 1,740 lb-ft of torque. These motors allow the Nevera to hit 60 mph from a standstill in 1.85 seconds and 100 mph in 4.3 seconds. The quarter mile vanishes in 8.6 seconds. And, provided you have the room to reach it, the Nevera can get all the way up to 258 mph flat out.



Advertisement

That’s all well and good, but I think my favorite factoid is that it supposedly takes the Nevera 9.3 seconds to pass 186 mph . That’s about the length of time the Subaru Crosstrek needs to get to 60 mph , give or take a tenth, according to Car A nd Driver.

Image : Rimac

Mind you, Rimac didn’t achieve all this overnight. The Nevera was originally announced as the C Two more than three years ago, which was approximately 74 years ago. It shares its new moniker with that of a “quick, unexpected and mighty Mediterranean storm” in Croatia, according to the company.



The Nevera churns nearly double the power of the startup’s original Concept One and carries considerably more juice. Rimac’s first hypercar had an 82 kWh battery pack; the Nevera’s is rated at 120 kWh. The Concept One also tipped the scales at 4,080 pounds, whereas the Nevera weighs a hefty 4,739 pounds.

Image : Rimac

The mass is surprising and also not. On one hand, electric cars are heavy. On the other, the Nevera hides its weight well. It’s slender and almost Lotus-like in profile. The weight has at least been stashed where it can serve the vehicle best, with the battery pack forming an integral part of the carbon-fiber monocoque. The manufacturer says that placement has improved the vehicle’s overall rigidity by 37 percent.



Advertisement

Image : Rimac

And the Nevera will stay planted when it must, thanks to active aerodynamics.

“The front bonnet profile, underbody flap, rear diffuser and rear wing” all reposition themselves with the push of a button, according to Rimac, changing when the car is placed in high-downforce or low-drag mode. When set to maximize cornering speeds, the Nevera generates 326 percent more downforce than in the other mode. In low-drag configuration, the Nevera sports a drag coefficient of 0.3. That’s far from the lowest we’ve seen — the Mercedes-Benz A-Class is rated at 0.22, while the Lucid Air reportedly achieves 0.21 — but it is adjustable, which can’t be said for those other cars.



Advertisement

Although distance on a charge probably won’t be the greatest concern of any future Nevera owners, Rimac quotes a maximum range of 342 miles — though that estimate is based on the rather optimistic WLTP cycle. Just don’t expect to travel that far if you test out the validity of those aforementioned performance claims. Only 150 Neveras will be built, and they’ll cost about $2.4.million each.