Image : Rich Energy

When Rich Energy’s saga in Formula One came to an end in 2019, I have to admit, I was a little disappointed. The energy drinks’ time sponsoring Haas was such a beautiful mess, and then it was over. But I have some good news: Rich Energy is back because this is just one of those brands that never says die.



The former Formula One sponsor has somehow become long-term title sponsor of OMG Racing of road racing and British Superbike fame, Autosport reports. And while I totally understand that the OMG-Rich Energy partnership sounds extremely fake, it is all too real.

Here’s... here’s more of the context:

Five months after Rich Energy disappeared from the F1 grid, it will return to motorsport in 2020 as the title sponsor of road racing debutants OMG Racing, in a “long-term” deal that was announced with the unveiling of a one-off livery at the MCN Carole Nash show in London on Friday. OMG team owner Alan Gardner admits his squad was aware of the Haas saga, but claims Storey and Rich Energy have been “transparent” in the two parties’ dealings.

I’d like to note that last point: Rich Energy has been transparent in its dealings with OMG. Back in 2018, Haas’s boss Guenther Steiner claimed that the team had done its “due diligence” and consulted with legal advisors to guarantee that the deal was legitimate. It may not be so much a matter of transparency as it is, y’know, conduct.

According to a press release, this is a “multi-million pound deal” and is intended to serve as a rejuvenation of Rich Energy’s image and brand reputation.

And the cherry on top of this new announcement? It has to be Rich Energy OMG Racing’s new website, which is fully capitalizing on the whole situation by proclaiming “OMG. We’re Back” and being fully sassy on their Q&A page:

Screenshot : Rich Energy OMG Racing

“They are loud and aren’t afraid to look a bit daft at times by doing things differently,” is certainly one way to describe Rich Energy.

Well... here’s hoping OMG know what they’re getting themselves into. Let’s all buckle up and enjoy this ride.