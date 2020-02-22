Drive Free or Die.

Report: Automakers Will Likely Not Meet Upcoming EU CO2 Targets

Matt Brown
Filed to:CO2
CO2
1.0K
26
Save
Photo: Getty

The EU has tough fleet emissions targets and increasingly steep fines for companies that can’t meet them. It’s starting to look like auto companies are all going to come up short.

Recently, sales of EVs in Europe have been slower than expected, due in part to demand and production issues. According to a report by PA Consulting, covered by Electrek, several companies are likely to miss their fleet CO2 targets and are looking at significant fines in the near future.

Advertisement

Volkswagen could face a fine of €4.5 Billion next year, which represents a third of its 2018 earnings. Toyota is in a much better position, thanks in large part to its hybrid offerings. That company is expected to be only 0.02% above its target of 94.9 g/km.

Jaguar Land Rover has a much easier CO2 target of 130.6 g/km due to the fact that it sells fewer than 300,000 cars per year in the EU. Still, they are expected to miss and could incur a fine just under €100 million. FCA entered a multi-billion dollar pooling agreement with Tesla, but that will have a minimal impact and FCA is still expected to be almost 30 percent above its target.

The report has some suggestions on how companies can meet the requirements. Mostly: spend more money developing better EVs. PA Consulting has reported on this for five years. Recent years were more optimistic, but this year’s report says that “manufacturers have taken a step backwards,” with some making barely any progress over 2018 data.

Matt Brown

Matt Brown is an automotive engineer, writer, and builder of unconventional things. Mostly vehicles.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

The Mid-Engine Chevrolet Corvette Started Life As This Freaky Holden Ute

I Bought A $220 Bike To Do A $1,600 Bike's Job And Everything About It Is Making Me Lose My Mind

Should I Hold Off On Buying A Car Because A Recession May Be Coming?

With Car-Top Billboard Acquisition, Lyft Is A Yellow Paintjob Away From Being A Full Taxi Company