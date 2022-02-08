Big news Renheads! Jeremy Renner is back and this time he’s making a TV show!

Deadline is reporting that the Marvel star, singer and failed app entrepreneur is setting his sights on the small screen.

Advertisement

The new show’ s name is not stupid at all. In fact, it’s called Rennervations. (I swear to God that is the show’s real name.)

Anyway, there isn’t much information out yet on Rennervations. What we do know is that it will be a four-part series on Disney+. It’ll be focusing on Jer’s “lifelong passion for giving back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community’s needs.”

I don’t really know what the fuck that means. There’s also no word on when it’ll be released.

Along with starring in the show, Renner will serve as an executive producer. I mean, there was no way Rennervations was going to get greenlit unless he was the boss.

Renner is described as something of a building expert. “Behind the big screen, Jeremy is a construction aficionado. He is heavily invested in the highly creative fabricator culture that exists across the globe and hopes to change lives with these skills and inspire others to do the same,” the press release reads.

Advertisement

This stunt may appear like a career move coming out of left field, but it actually combines what I assume are two of Renner’s biggest loves. First, Jeremy is all about building things. In fact, according to Bloomberg, his secret passion is flipping houses. Yes really.

Second, any true Renhead would know he loves cars. D o you remember his Jeep commercials? There is clear passion there. I mean, there was so much passion that Renner even sang the song in the background, which I do not suggest you ever listen to.



Advertisement

One can only hope this latest venture goes better than the Jeremy Renner App. Yes, this was a real thing that was eventually shut down due to trolls and the word “porno.” A true shame for those who wanted their daily dose of the Ren.

But rejoice, Renheads. Our boy is back in action.