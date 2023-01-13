Renault Calls Out Shakira After She Disparaged the Twingo

Renault has come to the defense of the Twingo after singer Shakira unfavorably compared the compact to a Ferrari in her new diss track aimed at her former partner, Gerard Piqué. Shakira and Piqué had been together for more than a decade and have two children, but their relationship ended last year, and Piqué was rumored to have been cheating with a much younger woman.

The Colombian singer partnered with DJ Bizarrap to produce a scathing song called “Out of Your League,” dedicated to the former Barcelona footballer, Piqué, and the video has broken YouTube records with over 63 million views in 24 hours, to become “the most-watched Latin song” in the platform’s history, according to the Guardian and BBC.

SHAKIRA || BZRP Music Sessions #53

The song’s lyrics contain a comparison of the Renault Twingo and a Ferrari, with Shakira likening Piqué’s new lover with the humble French compact and implying that she’s more the speed of an Italian hypercar from Ferrari.

The 45-year old Shakira sings, “I’m worth two [lovers] of twenty-two/You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo/You traded a Rolex for a Casio/You gonna go faster or slow down?” and goes on to say “a she-wolf like me isn’t here for guys like you,” addressing Piqué. And that’s where Renault’s cheeky reply comes in:

Roughly translated, the Renault tweet reads “For guys and gals like you. Turn up the volume!” with the first sentence calling back to the song’s chorus. And the pithy reply form Renault has a bunch of hashtags that reference the song and the very public breakup, for that matter.



The 35-year-old Piqué was seen with a 23-year-old woman named Clara Chía, as the Guardian reports. Renault picked up on that with “#claramente.” There’s even a mention about EVs in the tweet, which is kind of stretching it, but, OK, Renault.

I guess the connection it’s trying to force between EVs and young urbanites is fine. Even the Twingo’s livery and “22" badge is a reference to the 22-year-olds that Shakira mentions in the song. Truth be told, that red Twingo is more appealing to me than a supercar, but I’ll play along with the joke. And so will the French carmaker. Good on Renault for turning an offhand remark and casual insult from Shakira into a lighthearted way to plug the excellent little Twingo.