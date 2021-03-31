Reminder: Lil Nas X Was Named After A Car

Screenshot : YouTube

If you’ve been paying any attention to the news lately, I’m sure you’ve seen some references to people freaking out about, of all things, Satan and shoes with a little bit of human blood in them. The common component between the Lord of Darkness and the Nikes with vein juice is the wildly popular rapper Lil Nas X. The reason I’m writing about this at all is because, unlike nearly everyone else in the news right now, Lil Nas X was named after a car.

I’m not pretending like I discovered this, or that it’s newly revealed or anything like that; I respect you all far too much for any manner of shenanigans like that.

But, with all of this in the news now, I feel like it’s worth a reminder. I f you’ve yet to see the video causing all of this, here you go. Oh, if you don’t wish to see an erotic human-snake hybrid, what looks to be Greek characters carved into a tree, bold use of denim, or a strapping young man giving a lap dance to Mephistopheles, then I’d suggest just scrolling on by.

Otherwise, have at it:

So, back to the name and the Mitsubishi.

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Lil Nas X, aka Montero Hill, revealed how he got his birth name:

“It’s slightly embarrassing, but I’m not embarrassed. My mom wanted the car, the Montero, and she never got one… So yeah, I’m named after a car.”

I haven’t been able to find out if he eventually got his mom her desired Montero, but I sure as hell hope he has, because if he wants to get her the one she would have been coveting when he was born back in 1999, you can pick one up in great shape now for about $5,000.

Hell, our own Andrew Collins once called it “The Best Buy In Classic SUVs.” Yes, Andrew Fucking Collins, people. Nas should be thrilled about this.

Since we’re talking about names and Monteros, we may as well mention that in other markets, the Montero was known as the Pajero, and I suppose it’s fortunate it wasn’t known that in America, because the word “pajero” in Spanish means, basically, “wanker” and that’s a much worse name to have.

In the UK, it was called the Shogun, which is a pretty cool name, too.

But back to the name Montero—since we’re in this deep, we may as well dig into that, too. Where, exactly, does the name “Montero” come from, and what does it mean, other than Mistubishi’s Dakar Rally-winning SUV and the rapper who twerked the horns off the devil himself?

Well, it seems to be a hat.

Specifically, a hunting hat that was referenced as early as 1643, originating in Spain, with flaps that could fold down to protect the neck and ears.

So, there you go. Lil Nas X’ new song was named after himself, who was named for the Mitsubishi that was named for a centuries-old Spanish hunter’s hat.