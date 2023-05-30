How a Water Bottle Can Cause a Fire In Your Car

The same principle applies to water bottles when they are left in your car. A clear bottle filled with water acts as a magnifying glass, which can concentrate the sun’s rays onto a spot on your interior and, if you’re really unlucky, can start a fire in your car.

That appears to be what’s happened to this Redditor, and it’s a phenomenon that fire departments have repeatedly warned about when the warmer months roll in.

The Midwest City Fire Department even took to YouTube to highlight the dangers. In the video (linked above), the MCFD demonstrated how a clear bottle can ignite a piece of paper, and warned that they could do the same with other dry, flammable materials.

So, while we’re clearly not saying don’t take water out on the road with you, maybe swap out the clear plastic bottle you might buy in the store for an opaque reusable bottle. Or, remember to take your bottle with you whenever you hop out from the driver’s seat. The more you know.