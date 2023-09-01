Refreshed Tesla Model 3 Highland Finally Shows Its Face In Europe And China

After six years on sale, a refreshed Tesla Model 3 is finally here. Well, not here here, it was first officially unveiled in Lillestrøm, Norway, last night and images released in China ahead of a Saturday reveal without word as to when the car would show up on American roads, but there are signs Tesla is eager to shuffle off the old model.

This Model 3 is currently coming to China, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and Japan, according to CNBC. It comes with a sharper, sleeker styling that is still undeniably Tesla but a major improvement to the outgoing Model 3. In case you forgot, here’s what the current Model 3 looks like (and has looked like for over half a decade now.)

Advertisement

I’m no Tesla stan, but the Highland is definitely an improvement in terms of looks. All those bulbous lines in the current Model 3 are really starting to feel worn out and passé. Customers are looking for sharper, more aggressive styling, and the Model 3 Highland certainly delivers.

The New Tesla Model 3 (2024) Interior and Exterior Design

But it’s not just exterior looks that received an update. Here’s a rundown of the upgrades:

Advertisement Advertisement

A longer range: Thanks to improved aerodynamics Tesla says this Model 3 will get “...344 miles WLTP (Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicles Test Procedure) for the SR RWD version, and 421 miles WLTP for the LR, both with 18″ aero wheels. These numbers are an 11-12% improvement from WLTP ratings for the current Model 3,” according to Electrek has been found bumping up its range numbers



More touchscreens! It wouldn’t be a Tesla if there wasn’t some sort of screen enhancement. This Model 3 provides the rear passengers with a screen, allowing for climate control and entertainment options for your least favorite friends. And speaking of touchscreens; this Tesla Model 3 now has the gear selection on a touchscreen, much like the Model S and the Model X.

More speakers, personalized ambient lighting, a larger trunk, cushier seats with heating and cooling, and better Bluetooth connectivity make the Model 3 Highland a creature of comfort.

Advertisement

The double unveiling marks the first time Tesla has released a new product outside of the U.S. It’s also the first new or refresh from the company since the Model Y launched in 2020. The timing, just days before multiple European and Chinese automakers plan to bring brand-new EVs to the Munich Auto Show, is on point . CNBC posits that the unveiling of the Model 3 in China means that Tesla’s Shanghai plant will likely be the first to produce the refreshed model.

No word on when it is coming to the U.S., however Tesla dropped the price of the current Model 3 in the U.S. by up to $5,500, according to InsideEVs, a move likely meant to shuffle the older models off and make way for the Highland in the Land of the Free. Deliveries of the new left-hand-drive Model 3 are slated for October, according to Electrek.