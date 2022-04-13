When you think “Formula One,” there’s a good chance that, other than just the racing, you’re also thinking of two things: Glamour and parties. And that’s the exact ambiance Red Bull is aiming to bring back with its latest Guest House installation during the Miami Grand Prix weekend.

To put it simply, Red Bull’s Guest Houses are the name the company gives to its off-track parties, which are massive VIP events that usually involve taking over a hotel. In Miami, that hotel is going to be the Faena, a five-star beachside luxury hotel that blends art deco décor with a clean, modern twist.

Red Bull chose the Faena for a reason; the whole goal of this Guest House is to blend the ambiance of F1's legendary party scene in the 1960s and ‘70s with the modern flair that makes Miami so special. That means three full days of indulgence, activations, and live DJs so you can dance the night away. And yes, there will be plenty of racing exhibitions and art installations to keep your heart happy.

The live music lineup, too, looks incredibly stacked:

Friday night is all about celebrating Miami’s Latin culture while Saturday takes inspiration from electronic music’s longstanding ties to the automotive industry (we see you, Kraftwerk). Sunday night goes for the full disco theme, taking everyone back in time.

There is, of course, just one catch: Red Bull’s Guest House is invitation only, meaning the casual race fan can’t just walk in and see what’s going on. As Red Bull told me, that’s to keep the air of exclusivity among the stacked VIP guest list.

That being said, Red Bull has also decided that I qualify as a Very Important Person and has decided to give me access to the Guest House during the Miami Grand Prix weekend, where I’ll also be covering the F1 race. Think of me as your F1 insider — what do you want to know about the exclusive, VIP-only parties that go on during the race weekend? I’m here to tell you.

I am, honestly, pretty stoked, as I think most of you would be, too. My F1 journey has been one hell of a ride. I’ve seen the lows: Being buried under luggage and smuggled into the Red Bull Ring campsite because we only paid for three people to show up to the race and then brought a fourth, all of whom we then proceeded to pack into a tent that would best serve a single human. Now, I’m ready to experience the highs.