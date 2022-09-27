We love our weird limited edition models, don’t we folks. We love ‘em, and Ram just put out a possible all timer. Let me introduce to you, the 2023 Ram 1500 Built to Serve Emergency Medical Service (EMS) edition. It’s the latest iteration of Ram’s Built to Serve lineup.

The new trim line is meant to honor frontline EMS workers who obviously played a critical part in the fight against coronavirus. Remember coronavirus? Neither do I.

So, what do ya get with your EMS edition Ram to make it stand out from the other Rams that don’t care enough to honor EMS first responders? Well, there are two different paint colors (Hydro Blue and Bright White) that “evoke the spirit, mission and history of that service.” Inside, all EMS editions will have a black interior with blue accent stitching.

There will also be American flag decals with “Built to Serve” written beneath them on each rear quarter panel. On top of that, the BTS (no not the kpop band) edition comes with a blacked-out grille, black bumpers, black-bezel premium lighting and 20-inch wheels finished in a unique Technical Gray color. There are, obviously, a slew of black badges all around the truck and black side steps. Out back are a pair of four-inch black exhaust tips.

Ram says the truck can “display their owners’ first responder pride” with Built to Serve-embroidered Velcro panels on each front seat.

“Customers can apply their own patches – flags, name tapes or slogans – to personalize their Built to Serve truck. Front seat-back panels are covered with Pouch Attachment Ladder System/Modular Lightweight Load-bearing Equipment (PALS/MOLLE) webbing to attach additional equipment or pouches,” according to Ram.

All Built to Serve models come with Ram’s 4x4 Off-Road Group package that includes all-terrain tires, an electronic-locking rear axle, hill-descent control, a slew of skid plates, two hooks, and off-road calibrated shocks at all four corners.

The package is available on Big Horn and Lone Star Crew Cab Models. Buyers can spec either the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 or a 5.7-liter V8.



This rig is set to go on sale during the fourth quarter of this year. If you want to show your love and admiration for EMS First Responders, all you’ve gotta do is go down to your local Ram dealership and give them 56,810 of your dollars (including destination).

Oh, and in case you were wondering, that’s $20,665 more than the national average of what an EMT makes.